A suspected drug dealer was shot and killed when gunmen ambushed him and a group of men at South Oropouche on Tuesday.
Jason Sankar, 20, who had addresses at El Socorro and La Romaine, was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Another man, Sterlin Walcott, was also shot and is hospitalised.
Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Sankar and several other men were playing cards at a house at Red Brick Trace when gunmen stormed the premises.
Video footage on social media showed two men with firearms exited a silver Mazda 323 and ran into the house.
Seconds later the gunmen return to the vehicle, and escape the way the came.
Officers of the Oropouche Police Station, South Western Division Task Force and Homicide Region III responded.