A Penal woman was shot dead and her husband hospitalised with gunshot wounds after they were ambushed near their home yesterday morning.
Padminie Seema Bridgelal, 34, and her husband, Rajesh Bridgelal, 35, were shot multiple times.
Padminie died in the couple’s vehicle and Rajesh was hospitalised in critical condition.
A friend of the couple, who did not wish to be named, said that on Monday night they attended a wake for a family friend.
The friend yesterday told reporters that the husband and wife were employed as auto mechanics, and had been living in an apartment at Penal Rock Road for over a year.
“They are very quiet and nice people. This is very strange,” she said.
On Padminie’s Facebook page, there were multiple messages of sympathy, with many expressing shock and sadness over her death.
Police said residents of Penal Rock Road contacted emergency numbers after multiple rounds of gunfire rang out on in their community around 1.30 a.m.
Officers responded and in the vicinity of the 3¼-mile mark, they found a collision with a white Nissan AD wagon and a green Mazda 3.
The right-side front and rear doors of the wagon were open, and a check of the number plates revealed they were false.
There were bullet holes in the front windshield of the car and Padminie Bridgelal was slumped in the passenger front seat, with gunshot injuries.
Police said they suspected the motive for the killing was robbery.
Officers were told that shortly after the ambush, two Hispanic men were seen walking along Penal Rock Road until a Nissan Note car picked them up and headed west.
Residents told police they were awakened by gunfire, and it is suspected that it came from a high-calibre firearm.
A neighbour of Rajesh Bridgelal saw him walking along the road with gunshot injuries to his face and body.
The neighbour helped Rajesh, who told him he and his wife had been shot.
Rajesh pointed to the area where the shooting occurred, and then lost consciousness.
He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, via an Emergency Health Services ambulance, and was expected to undergo emergency surgery. Crime scene officers retrieved several 5.56 shell casings from the scene.
Officers of the South-West Division ASP Nanan, Insp John, Sgt Rajkumar, and others, as well as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, responded.