AMCHAM T&T is optimistic that the granting of the license to work with PDVSA to develop Venezuela’s Dragon gas field, will strengthen Trinidad and Tobago's energy security.
AMCHAM T&T, in a news release today said this move will also prove beneficial to other countries in this hemisphere and beyond.
The chamber congratulated the Government for its work in bringing the Caribbean together on this issue and for the sustained engagement with the U.S. Administration.
“We note that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley led engagement on this issue and Minister of Energy Stuart Young, was instrumental in progressing this issue. This demonstrates how pivotal leadership around a clearly defined objective can be. We also recognize the work done by Ambassador Candace A Bond and the team at the U.S. Embassy in T&T,” the release further stated.
AMCHAM T&T added this new development will allow some of the pre-work to be progressed so it is a very positive step and we are optimistic that the details that would allow gas to flow can be worked out in short order.
At a news conference on Tuesday at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said it was during the middle of last year that the Government applied to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to be granted a waiver from sanctions to pursue the development of the Dragon gas field which lies just about 17 kilometres across the border from the Hibiscus platform.
He said T&T argued to the US government that it can play a crucial role in providing LNG and fertilisers (Ammonia, Urea, and UAN) to the US and other parts of the world and T&T is the only jurisdiction in the world that had existing spare capacity to produce both petrochemicals and LNG.
'This message and conversation were had with the highest level of decision-makers in the USA including, both President (Joe) Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris and many Congressional leaders,' Rowley told the news conference.