demerit points

The Ministry of Works and Transport has introduced amendments to the Demerit Points System which has changed the number of demerit points to nine traffic violations or offences. 

A notice issued on Monday stated that since the introduction of the Demerit Points System in May 2020, the Ministry of Works and Transport has been consistently monitoring the operation of the System and its impact on changing drivers’ behaviour and attitude toward road traffic laws and road safety.

Accordingly, the Ministry undertook a review and implemented changes to the Demerit Points System.

This review took into consideration the concerns of stakeholders and the general public, as it related to the number of demerit points applicable for several minor traffic violations. 

These traffic violations or offences which saw an adjustment to the number of demerit points are:

- no identification lights for the illumination of identification marks on vehicle at night 

- failure to produce a vehicle for inspection/ driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and certificate 

- vehicle with defective fittings 

- vehicle without two head lamps 

- vehicle without park lights 

- vehicle without tail lights 

- vehicle without reflecting mirror 

- use of vehicle with no windshield wiper or defective wiper 

- parking in a public stand appointed for a taxi 

