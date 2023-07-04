THE BURNT body of a man suspected to be an American citizen who came to Trinidad to celebrate his birthday was discovered on Monday night.
The burnt body is believed to be Ghandi Ramlochan, also known as ‘Bobby,’ who would turn 66 on July 15.
Police were told that Ramlochan is from Queens, New York and came to Trinidad on Saturday.
A police report said that a nephew of Ramlochan went to the Piarco Police Station on Tuesday at around 6.30 p.m. to report his uncle missing.
The nephew reported that Ramlochan was last seen Sunday at around 7 p.m. when he left the home of a friend on Monroe Road in Cunupia.
Ramlochan left the friend’s house but did not say where he was going.
Calls to his cell phone via WhatsApp have gone unanswered, the nephew reported.
Police enquiries revealed that Ramlochan rented a white Hyundai Elantra from Alamo’s Car Rental in Piarco.
On Tuesday night at around 8.30 p.m., Sgt Modeste, PCs Stewart and Ramsahai were on duty at the Caroni Police Station when they received a phone call via Command Centre of the missing person report on Ramlochan and the registration plates of the rented vehicle.
Following the GPS coordinates for the vehicle, the officers went to Caroni South Bank Road.
Approximately 30 metres (100 feet) off the roadway, along a dirt roadway near a lagoon the officers observed a burnt vehicle.
The officers checked the vehicle and found the burnt body in the trunk.
The registration number plate was on the ground at the back of the car.
The remains were examined by a district medical officer and removed to a funeral home in Chaguanas pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.
Police said nothing of evidential value was retrieved at the crime scene.
The burnt vehicle was wrecked and lodged at the Caroni Police Station.
Detectives are searching for a motive for the incident.
WPC Mohammed is continuing investigations.