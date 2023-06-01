An American citizen has reported that after a fight with her Trinidad boyfriend, $12,000 was taken from their hotel room.
The 54-year-old nurse, who lives in Colorado, reported that she came to Trinidad two months ago and was staying with her boyfriend, who is from Dow Village, California.
She said that on Monday, they checked into a room at the Airport Suites Hotel in Tunapuna.
She said she left the $12,000 in a knapsack on a chair.
The woman said that while away from the hotel, the two had an argument and the boyfriend took the room key and left.
The woman said she returned to the hotel at 3a.m. on Wednesday to be told that the boyfriend had visited the room.
When she checked on the room, the boyfriend was not there. Also not there was the knap sack with the money.
Northern Division officers are investigating.