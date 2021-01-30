THE United States Embassy in Port of Spain has advised its citizens to reconsider travelling to Trinidad and Tobago due to restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and the prevalence of crime, terrorism and kidnapping.
The embassy on its website on January 25 stated that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had issued a “Level 3” travel health notice for Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid-19.
The embassy defines a “Level 3” alert as “reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago”.
Level 4 is “Do not travel”.
“Travellers to Trinidad and Tobago may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures, and other emergency conditions within Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid-19,” the statement added.
With regard to crime, the Embassy listed several areas US citizens should not visit.
These areas include “Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain as violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault and home invasion is common”, the Embassy statement said.
For US citizens currently in Trinidad and Tobago the Embassy advised: “Use caution when walking or driving at night. Be aware of your surroundings. Do not display overt signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewellery. Be extra vigilant when visiting ATMs. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.”
The embassy also noted that “gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common while a significant portion of violent crime is gang-related”.
US citizens thinking of travelling to Trinidad and Tobago should also be aware of terrorism, the embassy stated.
“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports and other public areas,” it said.