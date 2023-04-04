Police found ammunition, smoke cannisters, a bullet proof vest and marijuana near a church in Morvant.
Officers of the Morvant police station and Criminal Investigations Department conducted an intelligence-led exercise on Monday night, during which they went to Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant.
There, they conducted a search of a bushy area in the vicinity of the Cathedral Church, which resulted in eleven rounds of assorted ammunition, three smoke canisters, one bullet proof vest and 1.6 kilogrammes of marijuana being discovered.
Meanwhile, across in Chase Village, police seized an AR-15 rifle in the bedroom of a house.
Task Force officers in the Southern Division, executed a search warrant at the house of a 39-year-old suspect on Sunday. During the search, the suspect attempted to escape, but was apprehended by officers.
An AR-15 rifle, fitted with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of marijuana were found in a bedroom of the house.
In the North Central Division, Task Force officers who were on patrol on Monday, as part of Operation Grand Slam, stopped and searched a white Hyundai Elantra in Arouca, with two male occupants.
One suspect managed to escape, while the second, a 20-year-old of Arouca, was held for possession of a firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition. The search continues for the other suspect.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.