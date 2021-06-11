Ammunition and marijuana, as well as a pair of green camouflage pants and a black ski mask were found and seized by police at Petit Valley on Thursday.
The items were seized by members of the Western Division Operations (WD OPS), conducted an anti-crime exercise.
Around 2.30a.m. officers, based on information, proceeded to First Street, Simeon Road, Petit Valley.
There, officers searched an abandoned structure where they found the green camouflage pants and the black ski mask.
Further checks were made and officers discovered a quantity of compressed marijuana wrapped in plastic amounting to 812 grammes, ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and ten rounds of 7.62 ammunition.
The items were seized by the officers and taken to the West End Police Station.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson, coordinated by Supt Henry, ASP Baird, Insp Reyes and Sgt Carmona and supervised by Cpl Ramnarine.
PC Blades is continuing enquiries.