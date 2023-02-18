A bag on a table on a basketball court led to officers finding several rounds of ammunition, marijuana and tunics with the words Coast Guard.
In an intelligence led exercise in the North Eastern Division, officers went to Second Caledonia, Morvant where they conducted a search of several areas and abandoned structures in the community.
While on Cipriani Avenue, Morvant, they observed a black knap sack on a table on a basketball court. The officers made a check and found the following items in clear plastic wrap:
- 29 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition
- 29 rounds of .45 mm ammunition
- 80 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition
- two M4 Rifle magazines with a capacity to hold thirty rounds 9 mm ammunition
- four back strap and a punch for a Glock pistol
- 47 grams of marijuana
- two blue tunics with Coast Guard embroidered on them.
The items were secured and taken to the police station. No one was arrested in connection with the find.
Also, during anti-crime exercises in the Northern Division yesterday, officers went to a home at Samaroo Village, Arima and executed a warrant for firearms and ammunition. While searching the premises they seized:
- one black and silver firearm
- a magazine containing 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition
- a black plastic bag containing 328 grams of marijuana
- 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition
In the South Western Division, while on mobile patrol along Avocat Main Road, Fyzabad, officers saw a man walking along the road. He looked in the direction of the police vehicle and dropped a shoulder bag he was carrying and ran away. The officers then retrieved the bag and found one pistol fitted with a magazine, containing seven rounds of 9mm ammunition. The items were secured and constable Sandy is continuing enquiries.
Three people were also arrested on Friday, when officers of the Pinto Road police post, Police Canine Unit and Arima Municipal Task Force, conducted exercises in the area. Also, warrant exercises in the Southern Division saw nine persons being arrested for affiliated warrants.
In the Western division, members of the POS CID Operations team, the Multi-Agency Task Force and the K-9 unit, based on intelligence information, executed several search warrants and raided drug blocks which resulted in the discovery of 2.7 kilos of marijuana, at a house. One person was arrested.
The officers also found 1.7 kilos of marijuana along with 100 fully grown marijuana trees and a quantity of marijuana seedlings at Quarry Street in the West-End Police District.
Additionally, during a DUI exercise conducted in the North Eastern Division, 58 field sobriety tests were administered to motorists and four persons were arrested for exceeding the prescribed limit.