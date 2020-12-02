Police officers responding to a report at a house in Couva, found ammunition in a washing machine on the premises.
Community Relations Department officers in the Central Division responded to a call at a residence at Exchange No. 1 Couva.
On arrival at the location met with a man in the home who reported that while proceeding to do his laundry, he observed a clear plastic bag containing suspicious items in the washing machine.
WPC Sandiford and WPC Cuffy-Joseph, checked the bag and found six rounds of ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, and two rolled pieces of paper.
The occupant shared with the officers that there is an ongoing dispute between two family members where one party threatened to fabricate evidence against the other.
The items were seized and taken to the Chaguanas CSI unit to be processed.
No one was arrested.