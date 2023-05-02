On the first day of May, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its 200th known homicide
The victim is Ian Downes, a contractor and owner of Downe’s Construction and Investments Limited.
Downes had only one hand.
At around 9.45p.m. on Monday, police officers were called to Downes’ home at New Street, Second Caledonia, Morvant.
The caller reported hearing gunshots.
Police found Downes in the gallery of his house, with a gunshot wound to the right side of the face.
A spent 9mm casing as found.
The motive for the killing was not immediately given.
