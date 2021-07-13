AN amputee in a wheelchair who threatened his wife and a male relative, then attacked them with a knife, died in the altercation on Monday night.
Lennard Mohammed, 82, died at his home at Railway Road, Princes Town.
Minutes after the incident the male relative went to the nearby police station and related to officers what happened.
He was detained by police.
A police report said that at around 9.09 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight at the house.
They met Mohammed’s wife, Sheila, who told them that her husband made threats to her and the male relative.
The wife told police that her husband armed himself with a knife and advanced towards the male relative.
According to the report, Sheila told officers that her husband lunged, then fell off the wheelchair.
She saw him start to bleed and he was then motionless.
Paramedics were unable to revive Mohammed.
The report said that the district medical officer told police that three wounds were observed to the neck.
Crime scene investigators retrieved a knife and other items from the crime scene.
A team of police officers of the Princes Town police station including Cpl Singh, PCs Persad, Marsh and Rambhajan, and officers of Homicide Region III Insps Figaro, Victor and Phillip, Cpl Bridgemohan, PCs Ramsoobag and Henry responded.
PC Marsh is continuing investigations.