Two more men have been shot dead in separate incidents in Tunapuna and St James.
The incidents began with the killing of Stephon Alexander, 49, in Bournes Road in St James.
Alexander, of Nizam Street, St James, was said to be liming with a group of friends near a bar along the roadway when two masked men walked up to him, shot him several times and escaped. Alexander, whose right leg was amputated several years ago, died as a result of his gunshot injuries.
Alexander was not known to the police.
Tunapuna killing
About 13 hours later, officers of the Tunapuna Police Station responded to a report of a shooting at a variety store along the Eastern Main Road in Tunapuna.
When they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he died while undergoing treatment.
Police were told that they had an identity for the deceased, however, up to last night it could not be confirmed if relatives had been notified.