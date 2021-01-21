MARLON KING, the man found guilty of murder after he tied four-year-old Amy Annamunthodo to a door frame and punched her about her body 20 to 30 times, has appealed the case.
The appeal was heard this morning before Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip.
King who has been in prison for the past eight years, was represented by attorney Peter Carter, instructed attorney Delicia Helwig-Robertson.
Carter submitted four grounds for the appeal. These included that there was hearsay evidence during the trial and the judge erred in law by having the jury hear details that they should not have considered. He also said that directions given by the trial judge usurped the function of the jury and that the review of the weaknesses of the State’s case was deficient.
Attorney for the State, Travers Sinanan, responded to Carter’s submission by firstly making reference to the medical evidence in the case. He also covered other parts of Carter’s grounds by saying there was no hearsay and also the judge gave proper directions to the jury in the matter.
The trial which was conducted by Justice Anthony Carmona, as he then was, came to an end in 2012.
The State’s case was that on May 15, 2006, King tied Amy’s hair to a piece of cloth and strung her to a door frame at his Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella home. He then gagged the child with a knotted plastic bag and punched her about her body with his clenched fists 20 to 30 times.
The witness to the beating was Andre Rocke, who testified for the State.
King and Amy’s mother, Anita Annamunthodo, took the child’s corpse to the hospital that night.
The attending doctor, Dr Kris Pulchan, found the child’s body had already stiffened, and bore bruises covering her body and cigarette burns to her chest, abdomen, back and genitals.
Pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes found lacerations, tears, bleeding, scrapes and bruises on Amy’s brain, neck, eye, chest, shoulder, palm and back of her right hand, her heart, lungs, spleen, liver, adrenalin glands, kidney, abdomen, pelvic area, upper, mid, and lower back, and bottom.
King denied all of it, claiming that he had spent time that day with Amy. He said he found Amy during the day in a bedroom “humming and crying” before she defecated in her underwear and he made her clean up herself.
King said when the child’s mother came home, he left to visit a neighbour, and was called back by Anita Annamunthodo to find that Amy “stretch out just so”.
He said he never once struck Amy.
The trial spanned five months and the State called 16 witnesses including Amy's mother and King's ex-wife. There were two defence witnesses in the matter.
Carmona summed up the case in five days. At the end of it all, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after spending two hours in the jury room.
The Appellate judges today reserved the ruling in the matter.