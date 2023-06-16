THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has admitted that the discussion in the controversial audio about a strategy to use THA funds to pay workers to spread political propaganda on social media, did take place among THA executive members.
He said the audio tape, leaked online on May 22, was an old recording from a closed door “strategy session”, however, the strategy discussed was never executed.
“Which clearly shows this is a govt that is working. You discuss all strategies, the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, indifferent, everything…you look at the possibility, you go home you sleep on it and you come back again…,” he said.
“But I’m glad this is out, because it showed that we discussed it, we considered it and when you look at the facts, we ain’t hire no team nowhere about that’s just on Facebook peddling rumours,” Augustine said.
Augustine said he “very well” believed that former deputy chief secretary Watson Duke was the source of the leak.
He alleged that Duke was one of the people who attempted to get him to pay a contractor money for road work projects on the island.
“In fact, that was perhaps the last meeting we had prior to his departure to New York where he (Duke) infamously ex-communicated himself from the THA,” Augustine alleged.
That same contractor, Augustine claimed, has been trying to extort money from the THA.
Flanked by his executive council members, Augustine held a media briefing on Friday morning where he finally spoke extensively on the audio clip.
He claimed that contractor had threatened to leak the audio recording if he was not paid $47.7 million.
He said in total, the company billed the THA for 82 “series of works” totalling $209.3 million.
Augustine said between late 2021, just before the current THA administration came into office, to present, the company has been paid $76.5 million for 34 invoices, which represents 27 projects for that period under review.
He said 48 of the contractor’s claims for payments, totaling $132.8 million, remains unpaid.
He said to date, the current THA has paid the contractor $25.2 million for 17 projects.
Augustine said the company took the current THA to court for 13 projects, valued at $47.7 million.
He said he received the audio recording in early March this year with a threat that it would be placed in the public domain and that he (Augustine) would be embarrassed if the contractor was not paid $47.7 million.
Augustine said last year threats were made against his and his family’s life, as well as against members of THA executive and supporters.
He said in January he was pulled off duty to speak with the head of Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and was informed that the SIU had valuable knowledge of plots that could be “detrimental” to his life.
He said to date two THA secretaries have received threats, one of whom was a single mother.
Augustine said an engineer also received threats and was afraid to sleep at home.
“Another engineer came outside and all she car scratch up, keyed up, on purpose,” the Chief Secretary claimed.
He said the threats were part of a larger threat to destabilize the THA because it chose to campaign against corruption.