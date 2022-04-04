An avenue for Kitch

Music producer and singer Kernal Roberts, son of legendary calypsonian the late Grandmaster Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), also known as The Grandmaster, will be crooning “Trouble In Arima” and “12 Bar Joan” to commemorate his father’s 100th birthday on Easter Monday, April 18.
And Roberts said there are plans to rename the bustling Queen Street in Arima, Lord Kitchener Avenue, which is a fitting tribute, as “Kitch” was born and buried in Arima,
Kernal is organising and assisting in the planning of several events, themed “All Things Kitchener”, intended to ensure his patriarch’s legacy remains intact.
The Arima Rebranding Team (ART), responsible for the commemoration, is headed by former education curriculum coordinator and community activist Henry Saunders and includes Donald Baldeosingh, Thomas Isaac and James Toussaint. It will span one year, until April 17, 2023.
Kitchener passed away at the age of 77 on February 11, 2000. He was the son of a blacksmith, Stephen, and housewife, Albertha. He was educated at Arima Boys’ Government School until he was 14, when his father died.
His father had encouraged him to sing and learn to play the guitar and he became a full-time musician. He won the Arima Borough Council’s calypso competition four times between 1938 and 1942.
Arima dear to Kitch’s heart
In a phone interview last week, Kernal Roberts said: “I am proud they are honouring him. I feel good. I will sing some of his songs like ‘Trouble In Arima’ and ‘12 Bar Joan’. I am glad to carry on his legacy. I know they are planning to rename Queen Street in his honour. It will be called Lord Kitchener Avenue.”
Roberts added: “The core of the celebration is taking place in his hometown Arima. Arima was dear to his heart. I know the people of Arima and the entire country will come out and support it. He was loved...he was dear to their hearts. He is an icon. He is sorely missed.”
Asked to share his favourite memory, Roberts said: “I have many, but I remember going to the Revue (calypso tent) with him as a young man. I cherish all the times I spent with him. He is a gem. We lost a golden son of the soil.”
When contacted about the street’s name change, Arima Mayor Cagney Cassimire said: “Our Carnival bands go down Queen Street. It would be nice to parade down Lord Kitchener Avenue. It will take some prominence in the heart of Arima. I have to get some more feedback from council and other stakeholders. We are still working on finalising plans.”
The pre-launch concert, produced by SAO Soca Awards Ltd CEO Colin Jackman, takes place on Saturday, April 16 at Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, featuring local and international artistes.
The celebration continues on the morning of his birthday, Monday, April 18, with an interfaith service.
Diverse compositions
Kitchener’s musical compositions were diverse and melodic.
He blended calypso with jazz, particularly bebop, but most important of all was his marriage of calypso with Trinidad and Tobago’s indigenous musical instrument, the pan.
In 1944, he composed his first pan calypso, “The Beat of the Steelband”, which initiated a long-lasting alliance between the steelband fraternity and the calypsonian.
The 11-time Road March champion won his first Road March title in 1946 with a calypso titled “Jump in line”.