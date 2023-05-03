St Ann's

Police at the scene in St Ann's.

Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

Police were called to another murder scene this morning at St Ann's, Port of Spain.

In this latest homicide, Anthony Reyes was at Symond Valley Road, when two gunman ran into a yard and shot him dead this morning.

Police found 5.56mm and 9mmm casings at the scene.

The murder follows a string of killings that began in Diego Martin on Tuesday afternoon, when 23-year-old Zynika Adams was shot dead when he visited Waterwheel Road to see his baby boy.

And three men were shot dead at a bar in Santa Cruz shortly before midnight.

They have been identified as Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, Dale Alexander, 43, a mason of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.

A fourth person was wounded in the gunfire and remains in serious condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

In Tobago, Emmanuel Edwards Eastman, 68, was killed at his home at Golden Lane. It happened at around 12.35a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Millions of dollars were paid to Minister Foster Cummings’ family businesses through State contracts over a four-year period, with large chunks of those contract monies also finding their way into his personal Venture Credit Union (VCU) account.

When questioned by the Express in September last year, Cummings denied ever receiving monies from the contracts, and said there was never an issue of the commingling of funds with his personal credit union account.

‘Some known to Govt members’

‘Some known to Govt members’

Some of the owners of the land being acquired for the construction of the Wallerfield-to-Sangre Grande Highway are people known to Members of the Government, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.

‘Police, more MTS officers on site’

‘Police, more MTS officers on site’

There is no need for teachers at Belmont Secondary School to refuse to work on the grounds of safety and security.

This was the position of Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, as she addressed an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday.

Parents keep their children home

Parents keep their children home

Frightened parents of Belmont Secondary School pupils have refused to send their children to school, effectively shutting down classes “until further notice”.

This followed a threat to the school’s safety officer last Friday when two gunmen accosted him during school hours.

Recommended for you