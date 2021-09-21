Aamir Khan, the 15-year-old who beat cancer and went on to pass the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, got dressed in his school uniform yesterday, ready for school orientation at Trinity East College in Trinicity.
And following the Express story last week highlighting Aamir’s battle with cancer of the brain, his struggle to recover, and then his determination to write the SEA exam, medical doctors, non-governmental organisations and members of the public reached out to help.
His mother, Adita Khan, said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for her family.
The Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, responded to the mother’s cries for an appointment as Aamir had developed hearing complications following multiple surgeries.
Head of ENT Dr Solaiman Juman and ENT specialist Dr Nicholas Figaro contacted the family and Aamir was assessed and his parents counselled on his care.
Aamir was scheduled to undergo further examinations.
Dr Figaro told the Express that he was unable to provide specifics on Aamir’s case due to patient confidentiality. However, he said there were cases similar to Aamir’s condition and with the “assistance he should hopefully be able to have a relatively normal life”.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Adita Khan said: “I am extremely thankful to the Express for reaching out to us and writing about my son. It was because of this article this doctor contacted us and called my son in for a visit. For this, I am very thankful because we have been waiting for months to get an appointment.”
Schoolbooks assured
Zahir Ali, founder of Glimmer of Hope Foundation, also responded to the Express story and got in touch with the family.
Ali pledged to purchase Aamir’s school books from forms one to five. The NGO will also assist with books for Aamir’s brothers and food hampers would be delivered monthly until Christmas.
Ali said: “I saw the article and immediately reached out to the Express. I contacted the mom and she was very happy because very often people make pledges but do not follow through. His mom said Aamir already has a device, so we will fill his booklist from Form One to Form five. We will also fill booklists for two brothers who are also in school, one secondary and one primary. We are thankful to the Express for highlighting this family.”
Excited
Khan, a mother of four boys, said her son was anxious but excited to begin his new journey in secondary school.
“Thanks to everyone who is making this possible. Aamir had orientation today and is looking forward to his new school. Also, we know he has a long way to go in overcoming his medical challenges but he is getting there thanks to everyone who responded to his story,” she said.
In 2016, Aamir was preparing for the SEA examination at El Dorado North Hindu School when he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, an aggressive cancer of the brain.
By this time, the boy, who had represented his school in track and field and was a member of Harvard Cricket Club, was suddenly reduced to limited mobility, experiencing severe headaches and vomiting.
Aamir was admitted to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he would undergo multiple surgeries.
Khan said a 5.5-centimetre tumour was discovered in her son’s brain.
In April 2018, Aamir was released from hospital after extensive treatment, ringing the iconic bell to signify that he was now cancer-free.
His first request, Khan said, was to return to school and complete his primary school education. He wanted to do so although his hearing and short-term memory had been affected, he had a squint in his eyes, and a limp.
She said Aamir struggled but continued to work hard at his studies.
He made it to write the SEA exam last June and, earlier this month, Aamir was among those who passed for their first choice school.
Aamir said he is working on becoming an oncologist to treat other people like himself.