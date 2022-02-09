Wayne Bowman wore many hats: editor, journalist, musician and friend.
His role as a father, however, is where the late Express News Editor (Features) truly excelled, says his son, musician/music producer Jabari Bowman.
“Dad was an amazing father. I was telling him recently he proved himself to be exceptional despite what he had been through growing up. While most other parents wanted their children to be a doctor or lawyer, he always pushed me to find my niche—music. He has always been supportive of my every move, even buying me a bass guitar for Christmas after I told him I wanted to learn the bass,” Jabari told the Express yesterday.
Their unshakeable father-son bond was broken, quite suddenly, when Bowman passed away on Monday evening. The veteran journalist died en route to the Arima Hospital by ambulance, after having breathing difficulties. He was 53.
Bowman, who suffered a minor stroke in November 2019, was advised against taking the Covid-19 vaccine by his physicians, Jabari said. The family expects to officially learn Bowman’s cause of death following his autopsy tomorrow.
“He wasn’t feeling well last week, and I asked him to go to the doctor and he refused. On Monday evening, he started having problems breathing and I called the ambulance. While they were loading him into the ambulance, I overheard the EMT say his vitals were very low. I knew then he wouldn’t make it, but they waited till I got to the hospital to tell me,” a teary Jabari said.
A career moulded on ‘Hott Wax’
Bowman started his journalism career in the mid-’90s at the Trinidad Guardian writing the “Hott Wax” music album review column. He would often fondly reminisce about collecting his weekly stack of the latest calypso and soca 45s at a record shop in Port of Spain, before hustling home to load them onto his record player and apply his respected critical ear.
Former Guardian features editor Peter Ray Blood yesterday recalled Bowman as an “ambitious young writer who absorbed knowledge like a sponge”. “He was respectful and listened to any advice given by his seniors. He was also very respectable to his female colleagues. I have never heard Wayne use obscene language—a rare thing for a journalist,” Blood said via WhatsApp.
Beneath his good-natured approach, Bowman possessed a great tenacity to get the job done, Blood said. He recalled Bowman securing an exclusive interview with Jamaican dancehall star Shabba Ranks when he visited T&T in the late ’90s, despite refusals by the artiste’s management to all formal media requests.
“Wayne persisted. Having found the hotel Shabba was staying at, Wayne invaded the man’s room and succeeded in getting a two-hour interview. This article was a scoop. Wayne loved T&T culture and he and I would spend long hours in the Queen’s Park Savannah covering the National Panorama competition and Dimanche Gras. He was dedicated to music and was a competent drummer,” Blood said.
‘Express’ journalist
Bowman joined the staff of the Express in 2004 on the initiation of former Features Editor, the late Deborah John. At Express House, he thrived in his re-imagined role of Entertainment Specialist and built a reverence in music circles with his fair but fearsome pen.
In 2018, Bowman was honoured by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO) for his contribution to the promotion of calypso at their annual gala and awards.
Express Editor-in-Chief Omatie Lyder, who appointed Bowman News Editor (Features) following John’s passing in 2017, yesterday expressed shock and sadness at his sudden passing.
“When an editor wakes up in the morning you expect so many things in the world of news, but never the death of one of your own. It’s perhaps one of the most difficult stories for a reporter to write, for an editor to edit and for colleagues to digest,” she said.
Recalling his evolution from writer to editor within the Express ranks, she said Bowman was dedicated to his craft and was passionate about the arts and entertainment sector, which he covered tirelessly for decades. “He found joy in being witness to artistes succeeding,” she said.
What she recalled most, however, was how devoted he was to his son, Jabari, and how he doted on him—so much so that she conveyed to Jabari yesterday, hoping to offer some comfort: “Know that your dad loved you very, very much.”
Ex-wife: He shared unconditional love
Bowman’s ex-wife, Hyacinth Greenidge, also recalled yesterday that above all, Bowman loved his family.
Greenidge remembered Bowman’s open acceptance of her three-month-old daughter, Chanice, when they first got together nearly three decades ago.
Following their divorce, she said Bowman insisted all decisions pertaining to their two children would remain a joint effort, as they were “still a family”.
“I think Wayne fell in love with her before me. He used to always be around. I really tried my best to push him away, but he never gave up. He always accepted her (Chanice) as his daughter.
“He insisted he had to have me as his wife and Chanice as his daughter and he always tried to be there, no matter what,” an emotional Greenidge said during a phone call with the Express yesterday.
It was remarkable commitment to family life from a man who never had the stability of a family home growing up, Greenidge said. Bowman was abandoned by his birth mother on the steps of his father, and was initially raised by his stepmother, Greenidge revealed.
“He didn’t really know how or what a father was supposed to do because he too didn’t really grow up with a dad, but he did the best that he knew how. I think he really tried his best,” she said.
Greenidge said to her amazement not only did their friendship remain intact after their 11-year marriage ended, but Bowman also later became friends with her second husband and played an active role in the lives of her two youngest children from her second marriage.
“We made a decision that no matter what, even though we separated, our children are our children and nothing should come between us being parents.
I had Chanice and he had Jabari, and we always made every decision together where they were concerned.
“Even after I got remarried, we maintained that kind of relationship. Even my children from my second marriage, he accepted them as his own as well and there was never anything.
“He maintained a relationship with my husband who he knew from before, and he let bygones be bygones and we lived as a family. When we go to a function it would be myself, Wayne, my husband and all the children. We remained a family,” Greenidge concluded.
The family is in the early stages of planning Bowman’s send-off, but will host a virtual memorial where peers, creatives and the public can pay their respects.