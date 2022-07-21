EVEN if former attorney general Anand Ramlogan is successful in a constitutional claim he has brought before the High Court, it does not mean that will bring to an end to witness tampering allegations against him at the Magistrates’ Court.
So said British Queen’s Counsel Edward Jenkins yesterday as an application by Ramlogan related to the witness tampering enquiry came up for hearing before Justice Nadia Kangaloo.
Ramlogan, though his attorneys, led by Pamela Elder, is contending that his constitutional rights, including the rights to his private and family life, were breached when Justice Gillian Lucky granted warrants to police to tap his telephone lines.
He is contending there was an “unlawful” issuance of warrants by the judge for the interception of communication data; the unlawful retrieval and collection of communications data pursuant to warrants under the Interception of Communications Act (IOCA), and “the apparent bias of the Honourable Madam Justice Lucky, who issued five interception orders dated 14th May, 2019”.
Another five interception orders were issued by the judge in May 2015, according to court documents.
“The essence of these complaints is that the State misapplied primary legislation, namely the IOCA, to secure access to private telecommunications data belonging to the accused, and that upon this being pointed out, wrongfully and in bad faith misused the warrant process under Section 5 IOPEA (Indictable Offences Preliminary Enquiry Act),” the complaint said.
Last Monday, the enquiry was scheduled to begin before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle, but was put on hold after Elder indicated the complaint was to be filed at the High Court under Section 14(4) of the Constitution.
Adjourned to November 4
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Kent Samlal, one of the attorneys who appeared on behalf of Ramlogan, said while the matter was one of urgency, he was asking for an adjournment.
This is because Ramlogan had retained Queen’s Counsel Peter Carter to lead his legal team.
But there is a problem.
Before a Queen’s Counsel from another jurisdiction can practice law in Trinidad and Tobago, they needed special admittance to the Bar.
And this usually takes approximately a month, said Samlal.
He pointed out that one-month period would fall within the court’s vacation period. While there was no issue with the matter being heard during that time, Samlal informed the judge he simply raised the point as there may be delays by the Office of the Attorney General in having the special admittance take place.
He said Carter can only begin “his work” when the admittance takes place.
Jenkins is leading the case for Insp Arlet Groome, the officer who brought the charge against Ramlogan. While he too agreed that the matter was one that was urgent in nature, he said the interception of communication aspect of the case was not all the evidence the State had against Ramlogan.
Appearing alongside him for Groome are attorneys Ian Benjamin and Tricia Hudlin-Cooper.
Ganesh Saroop and Russell Warner also represent Ramlogan.
The matter has been adjourned to November 4.
Background
Ramlogan was charged in 2017 on charges of misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice.
The allegation against him surrounds an allegation by the director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, that he was approached by Ramlogan to withdraw his witness statement in a defamation case against then-opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley in 2014.
The former attorney general is accused of obstructing justice by using threats and bribery to persuade West to not give evidence in Ramlogan’s defamation case against Rowley.
He is also accused of misbehaving in public office by improperly endeavouring for West not to testify on Rowley’s behalf. The offences are alleged to have taken place in 2014 while he was attorney general.
When the allegations came to light, he was fired by then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The magisterial proceedings will again be called on September 19 for the court to be updated on the status of the High Court proceedings.