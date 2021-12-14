A check of the results for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant seat in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election has determined that not only has Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) candidate Sonny Craig won the seat, but that defeated People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Ancil Dennis lost two additional votes.
The check of the results took place at the Lambeau Multi-Purpose Facility yesterday morning.
According to the Representation of the People Act Chapter 2:01 106, a candidate for an electoral district or his agent may, within four days of the declaration of the poll under rule 104, apply in writing to the Chief Election Officer for a check of the results of the poll for the electoral district.
An application for a check under sub-rule (1) shall be accompanied by a deposit of $500 as security for the cost of the check. After the check, both candidates lost two votes each.
Craig’s figures now stand at 924, while Dennis’s votes dropped to 920.
The check was requested by Dennis, who sent his agent Janet James to witness the check. After the check was completed, James had no comment, but Antoinette Alexander-Craig, election agent, and Steve Jack, representative for Craig, now Assistant Secretary, Health, Wellness and Social Protection, both spoke with members of the media.
“I did not expect any change in terms of the overall winner, because when we had the first recount what we did was thorough,” Jack said, while Alexander-Craig said: “Based on what we have seen, the elections were fair and thorough. We are satisfied with the results at this point in time,”
But Dennis, in a lengthy Facebook post, expressed his disappointment with the process.
Dennis stated: “Pursuant to Rule 101(1) the Returning Officer should only make a declaration of which candidate has the most votes if by noon on the day following the closing of the poll neither a candidate nor his agent requests the Returning Officer to conduct a final count (commonly referred to as a recount).
“I submitted my request for a general final count before noon on the day following the closing of the poll, given the razor-thin margin of two votes. This was widely expected.
“The final check (recount) took place at the Lambeau Multi-Purpose Facility from 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 to 1 a.m. Wednesday December 8, 2021.
“Prior to the start of the final count, my appointed agent enquired of the Returning Officer for Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant about the recounting of the unused ballots undetached from the ballot books, but she refused to allow this for all the polling stations. This refusal is in contravention of Rule 101(6) which requires the Returning Officer to count all ballots, hence this must include the unused ballots undetached from the ballot books.
“This refusal to count all the ballots was a material irregularity which, based on legal precedent, has the real likelihood of voiding and invalidating the election results since my request was for a general final count. I have chosen not to litigate this issue.”
Dennis later wished Craig the best in service to the people of Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.