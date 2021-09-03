Calypsonian Lesley-Ann Ellis has won the first ever Independence Look-A-Like competition with a spitting-image depiction of calypso icon Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson).
TV6 News anchor Desha Rambhajan-Malli and sports anchor James Saunders were also copied in the competition.
Calypsonian/schoolteacher Amrika Mutroo tied for the Doppelganger award for most natural resemblance female for her copy of the news anchor, with Sangita Singh who imitated Principal Medical Officer – Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.
Ten-year-old Aija Jerome copped the Best Child Entry prize for his portrayal of the sports anchor.
Ellis’s comical portrayal of 90-year-old calypso legend Nelson in a green body suit, with matching blazer and floppy Gatsby hat, beat a field of over 100 entries.
Organised by calypsonian/entrepreneur Maria Bhola Paul, in collaboration with the Network of Non-Governmental Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, the online competition called for side-by-side photo submissions of contestants and any local well-known personality.
Overall winners were chosen by an adjudication panel, and people’s choice winners via online voting by the public.
They received prizes ranging from household decor items, jewelry, ladies and gents’ accessories and gift certificates.
“It was super exciting for me to host this event. I had way too much fun. Trinis are incredibly creative. The responses were quite good, given the one-month notice. It was a last-minute decision, as I was really concerned about the financial climate right now and the willingness of sponsors. But I was very pleasantly surprised by the support,” Bhola Paul said yesterday of the competition.
Gladstone Lewis and Nakasa Thatcher-Roberts were the people’s choice male and female winners for their life-like duplications of father-daughter soca duo SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) and Terri Lyons, respectively.
Sincerest form of flattery
Bhola Paul said she was heartened to see the proverb “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” hold true in this competition.
Many of the personalities copied have been “showing appreciation” under the contestant’s post, she said.
“Many of the people who were copied were actively commenting on the competition page. The general mood was that of laughter and appreciation. I think we scored with this event,” she quipped.
During her 30-year calypso career, Bhoal Paul has been well known for her on-stage duplication of prominent local figures, having portrayed everyone from heads of state to politicians and other headline-grabbers.
The former National Calypso Queen (2007) and two-time National Political Monarch (2007 and 2017) most famously copied Nicole Dyer-Griffith, wife of acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, in the calypso “False Alarm” in 2019, and popular nuts vendor Keith “Jumbo” Martin with her 2020 offering, “No Entry”.
Bhola Paul confirmed her Independence Look-A-Like competition will be back in 2022 for T&T’s 60th Independence celebration.
Up to late yesterday afternoon, the already completed competition was still inspiring posts and responses under contestants’ photos.
“We have had over 50,000 visits to our competition thread, and it’s growing. The people asking for another competition and will get what they have asked for. It’s a yes for me. I’m looking forward to a grand 60th Independence celebration,” Bhola Paul said.