Government has “found” $25 million to repair CCTV cameras in this country following the brutal murder of 23-year-old law clerk Andrea Bharatt, therefore the camera system should be named after Bharatt.
In making this statement, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal added: “When the UNC raised this matter after a young daughter was brutally kidnapped and murdered, do you know today it has been confirmed that a few days ago Young found $25 million to pay TSTT to go and start fixing cameras.”
He was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
“You couldn’t fix it before Andrea Bharatt was kidnapped and murdered, they did it now, so we should call the CCTV cameras the Andrea Bharatt CCTV system, it took a death of a child in this country to repair CCTV cameras, that is the tragedy we face,” he said.
Moonilal said the country does not know who is providing the fiber for the information to travel from the camera to a command centre, adding that this matter is undermining procurement principles and laws.
He said the Government is culpable for an inadequate CCTV system.
Pointing out that the provider of the system was TSTT, Moonilal said the contract with TSTT expired in July 2017 and payments to TSTT stopped in 2018, therefore they were not being maintained.
He said there was an open competitive tendering bid in September 2019 which was aborted after the Ministry cancelled the bid.
He said then “by accident” Young told the Parliament that a Canadian company named Johnson Controls got an $84 million contract to supply cameras, without a competitive and open tendering process.
Moonilal said according to Johnson Controls website they have local partners.