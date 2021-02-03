Andrew Morris, 35, one of the suspects in the kidnapping of Andrea Bharrat, died at the Arima Hospital around 12.45 am on Monday.
According to investigators, members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) went to Morris’ home at Tumpuna Road, Arima, around 3.30 am on January 31st where they informed him of the kidnapping report and that he was under arrest.
Investigators said that Morris immediately began to act violently when the attempt was made to arrest him.
During his attempt to resist arrest, Morris reportedly fell on the ground and in so doing also caused an officer to fall. Morris continued to struggle with the officers and resisted efforts to subdue him.
Morris was eventually subdued and was allowed to put on clothing by his wife. He was offered medical attention however he responded, "I is a big man I good".
Morris remained in Police custody during that day while he assisted with the investigation. During this time, he was offered meals including lunch and dinner to which he refused.
He however accepted only water and juice which he consumed. Morris was offered to see a doctor at the hospital again during the day, however he again refused stating that he was okay.
He was allowed to use the toilet and washroom facility. In accordance with the standard operating procedure of the TTPS, before he could be lodged at station pending further enquiries, Morris had to be taken to the hospital in order to obtain a medical report.
He was taken to the Arima Hospital around 10 pm on the said day. The other officers who sustained injuries were also taken to the hospital. While being attended to at the hospital, Morris who was seated on a chair, fell over and had to be assisted.
He later went to another room to give a urine sample and again fell and had to be assisted. He was subsequently taken to the emergency room for treatment where he was pronounced dead around 12:45 am on February 1st by Dr Chunie Singh.
Investigators were informed that Morris was hypertensive and diabetic.
Investigations are continuing.