Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said it is not the police to blame for criminals getting out on bail but a flawed criminal justice system.
"It is very curious that certain attorneys who are well known defense attorneys for certain individuals have become very vociferous over the last 48 hours when the flaws in our criminal justice system have been blatantly exposed to show that there is a tilt in the scale for criminal elements to have more rights over law abiding citizens," he said.
He said his job and that of the police is to find the criminal elements, arrest them, charge them and "hope that they will never see the light of day".
He said there are attorneys whose job is to do everything in the opposite manner to get these persons on bail and back out on the streets.
He said the remarks from an attorney who blamed the police for not prosecuting matters in the court is ignorance and trying to put blame where the blame should not be.
"In an investigation, sometimes it is beyond the control of the police when we have to wait sometimes for several months if not a few years for ballistic testing, for DNA testing results or for witnesses who are reluctant to give information or they cannot be found, so that is beyond the control of the police," he said.
"The fact of the matter is that is a red herring, when a person is charged over and over for a very serious crime, the onus is on the courts to decide whether the person is entitled to bail or not. This country is one where bail has become a virtual mandatory requirement for anyone other than murder and therein lies the problem, " said Griffith.
"So when persons continue to rape, to kidnap, to rob, to stab, to shoot, they know there is no deterrent anymore, there are no consequences because there are very well versed trained vociferous attorneys that will speak loud and try to get them out on bail so they will go back out on the streets and continue their crimes yet again," he said.
Griffith said Andrea Bharatt's case has now opened the "pandora's box" to the country to show where individuals continue to be released on bail.
He said this country needs to put its foot down and ensure that when someone is held for rape or an assault weapon there is no bail.