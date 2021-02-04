It has been seven days since court clerk, Andrea Bharatt, was last seen and the nation has united in a desperate search for her.
The reward for information that could lead to Bharatt climbed to $500,000 overnight.
Crime watch host Ian Alleyne offered $400,000 for information on Bharatt.
He said, “Today I had a conversation with a prominent businessman I decided today that I want to give a reward to people who know where Andrea is, who know who drive the car, who know somebody. I don’t need to meet you, call me. Let me know what’s going on. You maybe you over heard something.”
Alleyne said he did not need to meet the informant and would drop off the cash in exchange for the information.
The Full Trottle Hunting Club has offered a reward of $25,000 for any information that can leader to Bharatt’s recovery.
Mode Alive’s Gary Aboud has pledged $25,000, while Crime Stoppers offered a $50,000 reward.
On Wednesday night, a candlelight vigil was held at the Arima Bus Terminal.
A large crowd gathered, holding lighted candles, chanting prayers in all denominations for the woman’s safe return. Among them was Candice Riley, the mother of murdered 18-year-old Ashanti Riley.
Bharatt, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, entered a taxi at the corner of King Street to go to her Arima Old Road home on Friday evening.
She never returned.
The search for Bharatt will resume this morning, when hunters will again join officers of the Eastern Division.
On Wednesday, aerial support was provided as helicopters flew over forested areas and along river banks between Sangre Grande, Fishing Pond and Manzanilla.
But no leads were found.
The hunters will meet at Fishing Pond at 9am today.
Five men were arrested in connection with Bharatt’s disappearance on Sunday.
A woman was later held with an item belonging to Bharatt.
Of the six persons arrested, two have been released and one died on Monday.
Another suspect is in hospital, purportedly being treated for injuries while attempting to escape police custody.