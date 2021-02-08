andrea

 The post mortem for 22-year-old Andrea Bharattis being done today.

It is taking place at the Forensic Science Centre, in St James.

Bharatt’s father, Randolph formally identified the body – based on the clothing that his 22-year child was last seen wearing.

Police are hopeful that pathologists would be able to give a clearer idea as to how Bharatt may have been killed, and when.

The autopsy is scheduled to be done at 1p.m.

The Express is on location and will provide updates as available.

ABOUT THE CASE

Bharatt, a University of the West Indies graduate, was a clerk at the Arima Magistrates' Court.

On the afternoon of January 29, she got into a taxi on King Street, Arima, with a colleague after work.

The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false 'H' plates.

Andrea and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.

The friend was dropped off shortly after at Cleaver Heights, Arima.

Andrea never made it to her home at 110 Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father.

He called his daughter's phone, but a man answered saying she was not available.

The father pleaded to hear his child's voice, but the man responded, 'This is about money. If you don't pay the ransom, I will cut off your daughter's ears and send it to you.'

Her body was found on Thursday afternoon in a precipice off the Heights of Aripo.

Since then two sets of skeletal remains have been found in the area.

