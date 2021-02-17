As he hustled through his workshop, auto electrician Randolph Bharatt, the father of slain Andrea Bharatt initially declined our interview, asking “You want to hear my voice? I never had a voice.”
He said he was a simple man who didn't like the limelight, “that was never me, I don’t like all this media thing.”
And as he briskly moves about installing a light on Andrea’s vehicle she hardly got the chance to use, Bharatt said he has to keep busy.
Since Andreas passing two weeks ago, he decided to retire as there’s no point to working.
And more than anything, he refuses to continue to work to “mind criminals behind bars.”
“I worked hard enough. You know how much work I did for free for people? Must be the same criminals come here and get free work too,” he said as he looked to the gate.
During the interview, three separate people dropped by, all unknown to the family, strangers who felt compelled to meet Andrea’s dad – the man who shows a brave face to the world, but says from the time the clock strikes six, he’s different.
“It’s like I’m in a big black hole.”
Randolph Bharatt has lived through it all, starting off in life picking up bottles but working tirelessly to get where is today.
As a young man, he was addicted to alcohol and even smoked.
But when his wife died eight years ago and he became Andrea’s sole provider, Bharatt said it all stopped.
Today, he accepts Andrea is no longer here.
In the room she occupied for most her life, a single candle still lights. The room is neat and simple, but immaculately kept. Andrea’s certificates and books line her wall.
Acceptance
“Whatever has to happen, will happen and what has to happen to me, will not happen to you…Do you know the amount of things had to be put in place for this to happen to Andrea?”
But accepting the body he saw and identified as hers is another story. That was not the same young woman he loved, cherished and saw off that Friday.
“I accept what has happened. I accept that she is not here… I don’t know where the courage comes from. Only Papa God could answer that.”
He has managed to block a lot out of his mind, “I accept they bashed her face in and that is how she died, but you see the violation… that part….”
The family is due to get that report next week, but he admitted it would be a very difficult blow for him.
He describes his daughter as a quiet and gentle soul but one who had “brains too bad”.
Before her death, Andrea shared plans of getting married, but told her father “If I die before I get married, don’t do a funeral for me, do a wedding.”
Randolph Bharatt said countless families of missing and murdered persons have reached out.
“People come here, look at me and start crying… But at least they leave comforted.”
“Even he sounds better today,” Bharatt said as he pointed to the phone. He just hung up after talking to a doctor experiencing a similar loss.
“Last week a lady came with her two daughters, two school children, they wanted to see Andrea’s banner, they stood there and were just crying… after talking a bit, they left feeling much better. I think that is my calling, there’s nothing else I can do.”
He has little expectations as it relates to justice “I’m not looking out for any justice. Man can’t do that. God will take care of that. That child didn’t belong to me; she belongs to God. And the whole world is praying, so I’m sorry for them. But for me, if there was another Job, that would be me.”
He however feels his calling is counselling as he believes he can be the source of comfort and courage to others in similar circumstances.
A relative dropped by the workshop bringing news of another close rape and kidnap in Aripo yesterday, but the would-be victim escaped by slashing her attacker. Mr Bharatt’s looked up, a sense of satisfaction on his face as he said, “You see why we need these laws for pepper spray and tasers, so women can have a chance to defend themselves. Just give them that chance.”
Laws can’t do anything for him again, and the justice system in which his daughter toiled for years was the very one which failed her.
Andrea Bharatt was a 23-year-old law clerk at the Arima Magistrate’s Court. She alighted a falsely registered taxi in Arima on January 29 . Her decomposed body was found six days later in the Heights of Aripo. While the first autopsy returned inconclusive findings, the second stated she was hit with a blunt object to the front of her head, fell to the back, her skull cracked and she suffered hemorrhaging.
Two suspects–Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon died while in police custody while being questioned in connection with woman’s disappearance, while Negus George has been charged with her murder.