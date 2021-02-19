Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is claiming that Andrew Morris, an Andrea Bharatt kidnap-murder suspect who was killed while in police custody, made a statement about paying “$1,000 on the 45”, in reference to a firearm.
Griffith was speaking on TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme on Wednesday.
This statement was immediately backed up by co-host Supt Roger Alexander, who insisted the statement could only be referring to a gun and that “anything else is stories and we don’t want to hear any more stories”.
Nationwide Organisation of We the People (NOW), a political party headed by activist Kirk Waithe, yesterday issued a statement saying Griffith was trying to “mislead” the public.
Morris was one of two men who died while in police custody for the death of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
The other was Joel Balcon.
“Morris was paying his business partner $900 per week for five cars, which adds up to $4,500. That’s no ‘story’, just a fact. Nine times five equals 45. That is also not a ‘story’ but a fact,” NOW said.
Referring to voice notes circulating on social media purporting to be from Morris, $4,500 was specifically mentioned, NOW added.
“NOW is shocked by the ease with which the Commissioner and a superintendent of police misrepresented the facts to mislead the public and, once again, to wrongfully incriminate Morris in the kidnap-murder of Andrea Bharatt,” the group said.
Speaking on the programme, Griffith said he had full confidence in the ability of his officers to investigate the deaths of Morris and Balcon.
The deaths are also being probed by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).
“Do you recall the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais? And the operation that I led? And the persons who were held? Police officers were among them. We went, we got the intelligence, we discovered them, and I personally led the operation to arrest them.
“Since I’ve been the Commissioner, just over 120 police officers have been identified, suspended or charged for their involvement in illegal activities. So I do have faith in my investigative team and should there be evidence of wrong-doing, the public can rest assured that the Police Service will act,” Griffith said.
On February 8, an autopsy conducted by pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris on Morris’ body listed the cause of death as:
1. Multiple trauma to upper body.
2. Pulmonary oedema and congestion.
A second autopsy privately done on February 9 at Simpson’s Funeral Home, Couva, by pathologist Dr Hubert Daisley, noted, “There were multiple injuries of blunt force trauma covering most of the anterior chest wall, the abdomen and the posterior chest/back, both upper limbs and lower limbs.”
In his nine-page report, the pathologist concluded, “The deceased died from severe blunt force trauma to his chest, abdomen, limbs and skull. The multiple rib fractures listed would have caused a flail chest, pulmonary haemorrhages, hemopneumothorax and contusion to the heart.
“...These injuries are fatal if not treated promptly.”
Griffith was critical of some of the information being shared on social media sites during the course of investigations into Bharatt’s case.
“Some of the information being shared was improper. Sometimes, the perception and fear of crimes can at times be just as dangerous as the crime itself. So when persons are saying that they know things for a fact, and at the time we have no such evidence saying as such, it can cause mass panic,” Griffith said.
How to deal with PH drivers
He noted the TTPS had met with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi), as well as teams from the Ministry of Transport, to discuss regulations and laws on how to proceed with private hire (PH) taxi-drivers.
Alexander noted in the interim, officers of the North-Eastern Division had begun to collect information from PH taxi-drivers and about the vehicle owners in the district.
“We have been asking owners about the vehicles they are driving, about who owns the car, who drives in the day, and who drives at night. And so we are doing our part and getting the information, so that God forbid, should there be another disappearance, we can act immediately from the information we have and not have to start from scratch,” Alexander said.