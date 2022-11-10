A mason is to undergo anger management counselling after he was charged with common assault against his ex-spouse.
The 36-year-old of Carlsen Field, Chaguanas appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Nikolas Ali on Tuesday and pleaded guilty.
He was placed on $20,000 bail while he reports to an anger management programme.
The charge stemmed from an incident which occurred between the accused and his former common-law partner on March 31. According to reports, they were having a conversation at home when he became annoyed and began making threats toward her.
A report was made and constable Gransam of the Central Division Gender-Based Violence Unit conducted investigations, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator on November 3.
Investigations into the incident were supervised by Acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharran, Inspector Davidson and acting Cpl Jagroop all of the Special Victims Department.