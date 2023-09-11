Fisherfolk had a confrontation with officials from Heritage Petroleum on Saturday after the fishermen said they spotted oil in the water in the area.
“We always getting the raw deal with the company. They came and we block the road,” one resident said yesterday.
Tempers were high as the villagers were still reeling from what they said has been the non-payment of compensation following an oil spill in the area two months ago.
Fullerton Fisher Folk Association president Paula Buckmire said, back then, the fishermen were promised by the company that their boats would be cleaned, they would be compensated for their ropes, and also for three days’ loss of earnings.
“The fishermen are concerned over their loss of earning. They have loans to pay, family to send to school and no update from Heritage,” said Buckmire.
Resident Christina Ramsaran said they were depending on the money to purchase books to send their children back to school and to pay bills and loans.
“They pay contractors to come and clean the beach and nothing for fishermen, so we are looking forward if they can do something, so we can get an answer by this week,” she said.
Siparia deputy mayor and councillor for the area Shankar Teelucksingh said when the oil spill occurred two months ago, from Granville to Fullerton, Heritage officials had a meeting with the various fishing associations and “gave them a commitment in terms of the downtime to their vessels and other arrangements for compensation. However, to date, we are still hearing that they’re awaiting board approval”.
He said there should be a rapid response to situations as these.
“These stakeholders are very vulnerable and they need to get their compensation to at least get their vessels back up and the various fishing tools that they actually use that were damaged in that oil spill,” said Teelucksingh.
“I’m hoping that Heritage or their directors act immediately, together with the Ministry of Energy, in terms of having a speedy resolution to those two incidents. The one before this one, in January, and this incident that took place about two months ago.”
He added that while the company waits on the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA) in terms of oil fingerprinting to find out exactly which fields the oil originated from, Heritage should pay the compensation.
“Whenever those results come in, then they will actually claim from that company through their lawyers and their legal department.”
He added that the fishermen were disgruntled as they were having problems getting their vessels back in good working condition.
Pipeline leak
In relation to the latest oil spill, information reaching the Express was that a report of a pipeline leak in the Soldado Main Field in the south-west of the island was received and the pipelines were turned off and oil spill response vessels from Heritage were dispatched to begin clean-up operations.
The source was identified by divers and repaired and offshore and shoreline monitoring were expected by the company.
The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the EMA were informed, the information stated.
Residents in the area also complained of a lack of water for a month.
One resident said they had to spend $2,000 to buy water for the month as a tank of water costs them $150. He said he waited until 2 a.m. yesterday for water to come in the taps but, when it came, it lasted for only two hours and they were unable to fill much, as the water flow was slow.
He said his shop had been affected as well as schools in the area.
A resident in Granville Village, Cedros, blamed the slow flow of the water to areas including Fullerton and Icacos on leaking water lines.
Teelucksingh said there has been a deterioration of water infrastructure.