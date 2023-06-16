Anglican Church sued

A LAWSUIT for $195,000 plus interest has been brought against the Incorporated Trustees of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Trinidad and Tobago by a Trincity project manager, for works he said he carried out but was not paid for.
The lawsuit came up for hearing before Justice Frank Seepersad yesterday but was adjourned to November 20, after the judge gave directions for the filing of submissions.
Bringing the claim was Kendal Lindsay, who said he was being owed the money for the construction of a building at the Couva Shopping Complex (CSC) to house a branch of Starbucks coffee shop. He claimed he was also contracted to upgrade the wastewater facilities at the complex.
The complex is owned by the Anglican Church.
In his lawsuit, Lindsay said he began work in April 2018 based on an oral contract and continued on the project until January 29, 2020, when he stopped because his invoices were not being paid.
Lindsay stated he was initially paid by the engineering company hired by the CSC board after he submitted some of the invoices.
However, during a virtual meeting in February 2021, held between him and the CSC board’s new chairman over the project, Lindsay said he was asked a number of questions but no decision was made about settling his outstanding invoices.
In April 2021, the church denied being indebted to him and alleged Lindsay had been overpaid.
In its defence, the church agreed it owned the shopping complex, which is run by a board that reports to the incorporated trustees of the church.
It said in 2017, the church approved a number of projects at the complex, with the board chairman overseeing the project management.
The defence further stated that the board of finance had no knowledge of the arrangement between the engineer and Lindsay, and when it became aware of it, queries were made.
In August 2018, the engineer opted out of the payment arrangement with Lindsay, who instead began sending his invoices directly to the CSC’s board, stated the defence.
It went on to add that the former CSC chairman acted outside his authority by engaging Lindsay’s services without obtaining its approval.
The defence said direct engagement with Lindsay had not been approved, nor was its board of finance provided with a contract.
The defence noted that while it was not denying Lindsay was hired by the former CSC chairman to provide services, investigations show the project manager was overpaid by $29,000.
Given this, a counterclaim has also been filed against Lindsay to recover the sum.
Lindsay is represented by attorneys MarieIle Cooper-Leach and Matthew McMeo. The church is represented by attorney Renée Marlene Johncilla.