RUM and bitters producer, Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL), reached an agreement in March with the trade union representing its workers, the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union, to increase salaries at the company by 7 per cent. But neither the company nor the trade union was willing to disclose the quantum of the wage settlement.
Questioned about the wage settlement at Angostura’s earnings call last Friday morning, the company’s chairman, Terrence Bharath, said: “I am not sure we can divulge the particulars of the settlement. But, put it this way, the union was very happy with it, and we were fortunate enough to go right up to 2025. That’s not an issue now in terms of the wages.”
Speaking with Express Business later on Friday, SWWTU president general, Michael Annisette, also said he was not at liberty to discuss the specific wage increase granted to the Angostura employees.
But while not disclosing the details of the wage settlement, Annisette described it as a “reasonable settlement” in the circumstances, which represented “a new paradigm in the relationship between companies and trade unions in T&T.”
The collective agreements that both the company and its representative trade union declined to disclose were signed and dated March 25, 2022, and were filed at the Industrial Court on April 20, 2022.
The March 25 date of the signing of the collective agreements was three days before the Chief Personnel Officer, Dr Daryl Dindial, began negotiations with all public service trade unions for new collective agreements on March 28.
While Corporation Sole (Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert) does not control Angostura, the State holds a 29.90 per cent shareholding in the rum and bitters producer and is the company’s second largest shareholder, with 61,677,011 shares vested in the Nationa Investment Fund Holding Company. Angostura’s largest shareholder is Rumpro Company, a CL Financial company, which owns 44.87 per cent of Angostura. Rumpro’s 92,551,212 shares are controlled, at the time, by the CL Financial liquidators, Grant Thornton.
The Angostura collective agreements are for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022.
When Express Business requested the most recent collective agreement between Angostura and the SWWTU at the Industrial Court’s Office of Economic and Industrial Research on Monday, it was handed agreements for the period 2020, 2021 and 2022. There was no collective agreement between Angostura and the SWWTU for the period January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025.
There are three agreements between Trinidad Distillers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of AHL, and the SWWTU: on behalf of monthly supervisory staff; monthly non-supervisory staff and hourly rated workers.
Each of the agreements granted the bargaining group involved a one per cent increase for 2020 and three per cent increases for 2021 and 2022.
Examples for the salary increases include:
lA grade II supervisor earned $18,630 from January 1, 2022 compared with the base rate of $17,387;
lA grade II accounts clerk earned $12,327 from January 1, 2022 compared with the base rate of $11,504; and
lA Grade 11 warehouse attendant earns $56.77 an hour in 2022, compared with the base rate of $52.98
The agreements contain a Common Interest clause in which the company and the trade union agree that “they will use their best efforts to protect and further the well being of the company.” In the clause, the union agreed that it will “actively combat absenteeism and other practices which curtail production and will support the company in its efforts to maintain discipline, eliminate waste and inefficiency and improve the standard of workmanship and prevent accidents.”
The agreements were witnessed and signed by Angostura’s CEO, Ian Forbes, its executive manager, corporate services, Rahim Mohammed, manager industrial relations, Candace Diaz and industrial relations officer, Dionne Worrel.
Signing on behalf of the SWWTU were its president general, Michael Annisette, and five other officers on the trade union.
Profits increase
At the earnings call, Angostura Holdings Ltd reported that it declared after-tax profits of $67.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 21.7 per cent improvement over the $55.56 million the company earned in the same period in 2021.
For the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, the company recorded revenue of $459.99 million, which was 24.2 per cent more than the $370.35 million for the same period in 2021.Angostura disclosed that its local revenue for the six-month period was $264.1 million, which represents an increase of 19 per cent over the comparative period in 2021.