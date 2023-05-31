Cultural and educational icons, including the late Anil Bheem and popular producer Rafi Mohammed, were among those honoured by the Hindi Nidhi Foundation for their exemplary service.
The Hindi Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago Inc (Hindi Nidhi) hosted its 37th annual dinner and award ceremony at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Mt Hope, where 13 persons were honoured.
Among them were three hindi teachers, three Hindi Nidhi executive members and seven entertainment artistes.
Chanka Seeterram, Hindi Nidhi president paid tribute to the awardees and also to former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran whom he said was instrumental in the establishment of the foundation.
“They (awardees) have helped to navigate the route, they have helped to clear the course, they have helped to lift the teaching of Hindi to the exalted heights it has obtained,” he said.
“It is imperative as a nation that we give recognition to our heroes and laud their contributions to the growth and development of our organisation, our country and to Brahma (God) in his everlasting glory and honour,” he added.
Seeterram issued an appeal for persons to join Hindi Nidhi to continue the “torch of learning”.
He said the foundation’s works and efforts have not gone unnoticed by this country’s Government over the years, the wider society and the Government of India.
Hindi Nidhi, he said, is dedicated to the propagation, dissemination and teaching of Hindi as a language in T&T and the Caribbean.
He said the language has also been taught through culture in music, song and dance.
Seeterram also noted the sacrifices ancestors from India made in the hope and dream for a better life in T&T.
He read an excerpt dedicated to their journey and how they endured an arduous process of migration from the regions that marked the expansion of the British empire from Calcutta to Delhi.
“It was a miracle that despite the oppression of colonialism their way of life preserved to become national traditions and customs today come to define the nation of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Seeterram.
He said the performing arts, the visual arts, the cuisine, religious practices are all elements of the culture and form part of the characteristics of Trinidad and Tobago.
“In remembrance of the spirit and courage of all those who made this first journey, we at Hindi Nidhi, the Hindi Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago pay respect and tribute and joy to the celebration of his historic occasion,” he said.
In attendance at the event were Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, Opposition MP Rodney Charles and Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal and former first lady Zalayhar Hassanali.
Awardees
Hindi teachers
• Jinsey Sampath
• Jankie Baldeosingh
• Jasodra Singh
Founding members
• Patrick Edwards
• Bob Ramganie Gopee
• Chanka Seeterram
Entertainment industry
• Ramnarine Moonilal (Posthumous)
• Anil Bheem (Posthumous)
• Jameer Hosein (Posthumous)
• Rafi Mohammed
• Saraswati Maharaj
• Rajesh Seenath
• Lakshmidial Gopicchand