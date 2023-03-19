Father of five and Siparia Regional Corporation employee, Anil Maraj, has not been seen since Friday.
Maraj, 40, of Arena Village, Erin, who also works part time as a taxi driver, left home around 11 a.m.
“Normally he would do little hire work, carry people to the grocery,” his son Josh Maraj told the Express on Sunday.
He however said the family was not aware of the details of the job his dad had on Friday.
Josh Maraj, 21 and the eldest of Maraj’s five children, said it was unlike his father to be away from home for any extended period of time.
Hej said that camera footage is expected to be obtained in Santa Flora as his father’s car was last seen being driven in that area around mid-day on Saturday by a stranger.
A missing person report was made to officers at the Erin police station and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat was also notified.
Anyone with information on Anil Maraj’s whereabouts can contact the police at 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or 911.