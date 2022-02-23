Anil put out of Senate

Opposition Senator Anil Roberts was put out of the Senate yesterday by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
Roberts’s eviction came after Government Leader Clarence Rambharat moved a motion to have Minority Leader Wade Mark sent to the Privileges Committee for “deliberately and wilfully misleading the Senate” when he made certain “unfounded, baseless and false” allegations against National Insurance Board (NIB) chairman Patrick Ferreira and the Government.
After Rambharat finished presenting his motion, Roberts attempted to ask questions.
Kangaloo said he could not ask questions at that stage but Roberts began to question the evidence upon which the privilege motion was based.
Roberts said Rambharat was not an employee of the Central Bank and therefore he asked where he got the information from.
“No, you cannot raise it. This is not the time for any such thing,” Kangaloo said.
Roberts continued to speak while the Senate President was on her legs.
“It’s not as though you haven’t been a member of Parliament before and you should know there are certain rules and proceedings,” Kangaloo stated.
She told Roberts if he continued like this, she would have to ask him to leave the chamber.
After he continued to speak, Kangaloo instructed him to leave the chamber for the rest of the day.
Opposition Senator David Nakhid then started to speak and Kangaloo asked him if he wanted to go down this route.
“Senator Nakhid, you are out of order and I would ask you to desist from this line of conduct,” Kangaloo said.
The Senate President said it amazed her that she was speaking to adults who by now should be versed in the standing orders.
“It amazes me when I am faced with the indiscipline that I was just faced with,” said Kangaloo.
Rambharat, in presenting his case for the privilege motion, said Mark, last week Tuesday on a motion on the adjournment in the Senate, accused Ferreira of breaching the Insurance Act which led to him having to leave his place of employment.
Rambharat: Mark
deliberately misled Senate
Rambharat, quoting from the Hansard, said Mark accused Ferreira of giving a rebate on a commission on a big home-ownership policy plan.
Mark said Ferriera was reported to the Supervisor of Insurance by the Insurance Brokers Association for this and following an enquiry was “literally disqualified by the Central Bank and the Brokers Association from holding any position in the insurance industry”.
Mark said Ferreira was therefore unfit to hold office as NIB chairman and had been improperly, illegally and unlawfully appointed by the Government.
However, Rambharat said, based on an enquiry made, the Central Bank had advised that no notice disbarring Patrick Ferreira or disqualifying him from holding any position in the insurance industry had been issued.
“Further, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has advised (that) a determination of culpability against Mr Patrick Ferreira for breaching the Insurance Act has not been issued,” Rambharat said.
“To ignore such conduct will send the wrong message to anyone and everyone whose character may be maligned and I daresay, Madam President, in the case of Mr Ferreira, someone whose personal and commercial interests may be severely affected by Senator Mark’s false allegations.
“It is for these reasons, Madam President, I move that Senator Wade Mark committed contempt of this Senate on the following grounds: 1) He deliberately and wilfully misled this Senate; and 2) He grossly and recklessly abused the privilege of freedom of speech in this Senate,” Rambharat stated.
Kangaloo said she would rule on the matter of whether or not Mark’s statements should be referred to the Privileges Committee at a subsequent sitting.