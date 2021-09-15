Anil says sorry

United National Congress (UNC) Senator Anil Roberts yesterday extended an unreserved apology to Senate President Christine Kangaloo and the Senate “for statements deemed to have brought the House and its presiding officer into ridicule and odium”.
Roberts, who was asked by Kangaloo to deliver his personal explanation from the booth, referred to the report of the Committee of Privileges, on the matter of contempt. The Senate adopted that Report in July which recommended .
He said pursuant to the recommendations I extended his unreserved apology to the Senate President and to the Senate. He reaffirmed his commitment to the people to Trinidad and Tobago and to the Parliament.
The Report of the Privileges Committee recommended that Roberts at his next appearance in the Senate give an “unequivocal and unreserved apology” for statements judged to be a contempt of the Upper House by way of personal explanation.
The contempt arose out of statements made by Roberts in his dougLAR Politics vlog which is carried on social media, following a Senate sitting at which the Senate President had asked Roberts to leave the chamber for repeatedly challenging her ruling. In the vlog which was shared on Facebook and Whatsapp, Roberts re-peatedly referred to “Headmistress Kangaloo” and made several assertions. Yester-day was the first working sitting since the adoption of the Privileges Committee report.
Meanwhile Government leader Clarence Rambharat said the is-sue of the purchase of $7.7 million of chemicals which can no longer be utilised by WASA, was under investigation.
Responding to a question from Minority leader Wade Mark, Rambharat said the matter was brought to the attention of the Audit Committee of WASA and then the Board of WASA. He said given the con-tents of the report, the Board ordered that a thorough investiga-tion be carried out and the matter was currently at this stage.
Asked whether the management of WASA had taken steps to have the two managers suspended, Rambharat said the matter was at the investigation stage, an investigation commissioned by the Board of WASA. He said the investigation commenced in July and he assumed that at the appropriate time, the WASA board would take whatever action it needs to take.