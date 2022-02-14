UNITED National Congress Senator Anil Roberts has questioned why 35 illegal Venezuelan immigrants were repatriated before the completion of the investigation into the Coast Guard shooting of a one-year-old boy.
At yesterday’s UNC weekly news conference, Roberts said the Venezuelans who were on board the pirogue were witnesses to the Coast Guard’s tragic killing of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia shortly before midnight on February 5.
Baby Yaelvis was shot in the head and died in the arms of his mother, Darielvis Sarabia, while on board a pirogue with other migrants that had illegally entered Trinidad’s waters which led the Coast Guard to fire upon and intercept the vessel. Darielvis Sarabia was also injured and is hospitalised at the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Her two-year-old daughter, Danna Isabella Santoyo was released into the care of her father, Yermis Santoyo, on Wednesday.
However, the remaining occupants of the vessel have been repatriated.
Roberts said the incident has garnered international attention and demanded a proper, detailed investigation into the incident.
“Why were the witnesses sent home? We want information. How can you have an investigation without eye-witness accounts. The world is talking about the story. The attorneys representing the migrants do not even know why they were repatriated. (Prime Minister Dr Keith) Rowley has no policy on migrants and all over the world we are becoming the pariah because of our treatment of human beings,” said Roberts.
Infrared system working?
Roberts further questioned how officers of the Coast Guard can investigate their colleagues, or the police service which is another national security agency can investigate the incident.
“Rowley is sending home witnesses, saying that the Coast Guard will investigate the Coast Guard. Or the Commissioner of Police will investigate the Coast Guard that is already being defended by Rowley?” he said.
Roberts said the Coast Guard vessel that had responded to the incident is outfitted with a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) system, which is a thermal imaging system that can detect images up to six nautical miles away.
The UNC senator questioned whether the thermal imaging system on the vessel was functioning, and if it was, whether the Coast Guard officers had not seen the migrants on board.
“Was the FLIR system working or was it not functioning? Were the Coast Guard officers not trained properly to utilise this technology or are they not be able to do so because Rowley rushed them out there to patrol? Thermal imaging gives a very clear picture and would have shown baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia. A baby would have given a tiny thermal image while the other 17 children and 20 would have given images. If they were in the darkness, why then did the officer in charge deploy a craft? Because if you do not know what you are facing you do not put your officers in harm’s way by putting them in a smaller craft and telling them to go and investigate. If it was an army of people our Coast Guard officers would have been slaughtered because of incompetence. You put officers in harm’s way without intel? But we ask again, is the FLIR working or did we spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a vessel that is useless?” asked Roberts.