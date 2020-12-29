Government’s exemption process for entry into Trinidad and Tobago is akin to Animal Farm and people do not believe that the relatives of Government members are not being favoured.
This is according to former ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the United States, Dr Neil Parsan.
Animal Farm is a novel by George Orwell whose main message is that power corrupts, even when idealism is at play.
Speaking to the Express from the United States yesterday, Parsan said he applied for an exemption on June 29, 2020. Six months later he’s still abroad.
His application was made before that of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart, who applied on November 4.
“One e-mail response came from the ministry with a generic auto response. I did text the minister as is my right, he is a public servant and I am entitled to communicate with him,” he said.
He said he sent a minimum of two or three other e-mails to the ministry requesting an update, none was forthcoming outside of the one auto response.
Negative light
He also made a futile call to the ministry. Parsan said many Trinidad and Tobago nationals who are stranded abroad have reached out to him via social media expressing their frustration.
“Many feel that the present exemption process is inefficient and ineffective, totally mismanaged, not required at all. The feeling is there is an inherent level of deceit, discrimination, favouritism in the way the exemptions of being granted. This is Animal Farm 2020 edition,” he said.
“Many have expressed their frightful plights, lack of communication from the Government and the ministry, lack of understanding of the support services available via the embassies, this stress and anxiety among others,” he said.
Parsan said T&T should be very grateful for the generous support of our nationals living abroad to stranded nationals. He said many of them have formed groups on social media and are offering support in the form of lodging, food, transportation assistance, supporting them socially.
“I am told several are homeless at this point. Many nationals have applied for exemptions with many receiving absolutely no response to date,” he said.
Parsan said the image of all of Trinidad and Tobago in the international media is not a good one.
“From televised programmes in the UK, Canada and in the print media in the United States on how our Government cares for citizens in a very negative light we should all be ashamed,” he said.
“When a British parliamentarian stands up in the British Parliament begging for support for our nationals Trinidad and Tobago we should all be embarrassed,” he added.
Parsan said further that when other prime ministers of Caricom stand up in defence of T&T citizens, “we should all be encouraged by this type of leadership and disappointed by what we see at home”. Parsan said the exemption system is not fair.
“The system is not fair, it is inefficient, ineffective, discriminatory, corrupt based on the fact that there is political power behind it. The exemption process should be dismantled and have a fair system of flight, inbound and outbound, management with public health capability. Realistically, you can skip the exemption line if the system encourages no line—It appears to be a free for all, but a selected all,” he said. He said questions also arise about the quarantine process and whether this, too, is adjusted to suit the relatives of Government officials.