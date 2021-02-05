crime

Members of the protective services together with hunters and well-wishers gather along the hills of Heights of Aripo after the body of a female was found . Later the female body was confirmed as Andrea Bharatt . Photo : JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The remains of a human and an animal were found in bushes down a precipice off the road at the Heights of Aripo this morning.

As a result of information received, Homicide Bureau officers went to the scene where they found the remains in a state of decomposition.

On checking further, investigators determined that the remains were those of a human and an animal. The remains were found not too far from where the decomposed body of kidnapped victim, Andrea Bharatt, was found on Thursday.

Crime Scene personnel are on the scene. Investigations are continuing.

+3
‘Killed shortly after kidnapped’

For seven days, citizens held their breaths, hanging on to hope and praying that Andrea Bharatt would be found alive.

That hope dissolved in tears yesterday afternoon when her body was found down a precipice along a road in the forested Heights of Aripo, Arima.

The decomposing body of 22-year-old Andrea was identified by the clothing she was wearing on her last day at work on Friday by her father, Randolph Bharatt.

Outrage over Andrea’s fate

The nation has been plunged into mourning with confirmation yesterday that 22-year-old kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt was found dead.

Bharatt, a law clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court was kidnapped last Friday.

For the past week the people of Trinidad and Tobago have been praying for her safe return. The confirmation of her death after a body was discovered along the roadway in the Heights of Aripo sent many into grief, shock and anger.