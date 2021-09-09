A 56-year-old vendor will re-appear in a magistrate’s court on September 15 after she pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of throwing missiles that could have resulted in endangering people who were present in a public place.
Annamay Lewis already faces a charge of wounding Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was hit on the head with a missile during a demonstration organised by the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) and two public sector trade unions on August 5. Gonsalves had to be flown to Barbados for treatment.
Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett granted attorney Kay Bacchus-Baptiste a request that her client’s station bail continue, informing the court that the new charge arose out of the same incident that resulted in the wounding charge against Lewis.
The attorney said that the first charge against her client is due to be heard on September 15 and asked that the hearing of the new charge be set for the same date. But she told the court that she was yet to receive disclosure in the wounding matter, which the court had ordered be done by August 31.
The court has ordered that disclosure on the new charge be made on September 13. —CMC