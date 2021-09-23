A 34-year-old year old police officer, who is the sixth person to be charged in an ongoing extra duty racket investigation, is expected to appear beforea Tunapuna Magistrate today, charged with larceny of a marked police vehicle and conspiracy to defraud the state of Trinidad and Tobago.
Police Constable Shondell Turner who was last attached to the Belmont Police Station, was charged with the offences following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard.
The accused, who resides in Santa Cruz, was also jointly charged with Inspector Dean Antoine, and PCs Videsh Oudit and Vishal Heeralal, and civilian, Shane Heeralal, for conspiracy to defraud the Government of the Republic Trinidad and Tobago.
It is alleged that on June 26, 2020, PC Turner signed for and received a marked police vehicle registration number PCZ 1508 with its key from an authorised vehicle maintenance garage contracted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
From that day, the said vehicle registration number PCZ 1508 was reported missing from the fleet of vehicles belonging to the TTPS.
Thereafter, that vehicle was used to perform unauthorised escort duties for private companies who paid for the services of the Police officers. It is also alleged that the revenue from these unauthorised escort duties was never paid to the TTPS.
PC Turner was charged by Cpl Rampersad (Ag) of the Professional Standards Bureau. Supt Suzette Martin, of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB), is spearheading the investigations. Other persons are expected to be charged shortly.