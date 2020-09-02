Another person has died from the Covid 19 coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago.
The death was disclosed this morning by the Ministry of Health.
It brings to 28 the number of deaths.
The is the Ministry's reports as of Wednesday morning:
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 23,934
Number of unique patient tests completed 21,012 Number of repeated tests 2,922
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 1,839
Total number of active cases 1,120
Number of deaths 28
Number of persons discharged 691
The forty-two positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 23 to August 31.
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
Forty-two (42) additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six (6) persons have been discharged.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (92)
Nine hundred and eighty (980) patients are in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer Health (CMOH) offices.
Forty-two (42) new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 72
6 (ICU) 16 (HDU)
Caura Hospital 20
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (6)
Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 0
Balandra 0
Tacarigua 1
UWI, Debe 4
UWI, Canada hall 0
UWI, Freedom hall 0
NAPA 1
Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment.
High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit. An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden.
If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.