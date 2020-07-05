Another crew member quarantined aboard the Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship docked off Port of Spain has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Sunday morning.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing for COVID-19 - 5540
Number of unique patient tests completed - 4171
Number of repeated tests - 1369
Number of samples which have tested positive - 131
Number of deaths - 8
Number of persons discharged - 115
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• One additional returning national from the Enchantment of the Seas has tested positive for COVID-19. All established protocols are being implemented.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (8) – Caura Hospital
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (0)