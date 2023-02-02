A double murder is being reported in Chinapoo Road, Morvant.
They were shot and killed at around 2.20a.m today at Crow Trace.
One was identified as Cody Robley, 30, of Concessions Drive, Sea Lots.
The second victim was not immediately identified.
The killings happened a day after a double murder in Biche.
A teenager who celebrated his 18th birthday was among the two people shot dead during an argument on Wednesday afternoon in Cushe Village.
A teenager who celebrated his 18th birthday was among two people shot dead during an argument this afternoon in Cushe Village, Biche.
Dead are 18 year old Kendell Francis and his brother-in-law, 29 year old Marlon Clarke.
Both men were passengers in a car with two other relatives, being driven out by Francis' father.
Police reports state that around 2:30pm the elder Francis was driving along Oliver Trace, off Cushe Trace when he had to stop his vehicle after noticing the suspect, a man known to him, standing in the middle of the roadway.
The suspect approached the driver and an argument ensued, during which, the suspect slapped the elder Francis.
On seeing this, the younger Francis exited the car and a fight broke out between the teen and the suspect.
The suspect then pulled out a firearm shooting the young man.
Two of the passengers from the car, exited and ran into the bushes escaping.
The suspect then turned his gun on the car shooting several times; the elder Francis and Clarke were hit.
Francis drove about 500 feet before Clarke fell out of the vehicle and then he continued driving until he got home, where relatives contacted police and rushed him to hospital.
He is currently undergoing emergency surgery and remains in a critical condition at hospital.
