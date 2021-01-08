An ocelot was found dead on the roadway at George Village, Tableland, on Wednesday.
Motorists initially believed that the wild cat was struck by a vehicle, but a villager later told the Express the animal had been dumped earlier in the day.
Michael Khan, who lives in the area, said: “I saw a white car drive here and stop. A man came out and took this out of the trunk and dumped it here.”
Ricardo Meade, founder of the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation, said it was not likely that the environmentally sensitive species (ESS) animal was hit and killed by a vehicle.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Meade said ocelots were very agile and, based on its size, something may have happened to incapacitate it.
“They said it was possibly bounced, but that is something that is extremely difficult to do based on the size and agility of this animal. It could have been bounced, but what happened before that would have incapacitated the animal that leaves it wandering in the road to an oncoming car,” he said.
Meade is hoping the authorities intervene and recover the body for a necropsy.
“I believe it would have been shot or something would have happened to have incapacitated it or diminished its capacity. I had no reports of the body being recovered for examination or necropsy. Until then, it is speculation,” he said.
Meade said he has been working with the animals for the past 15 years, and it was “a highly strange thing” that an ocelot was hit by a vehicle.
He said previous reports put the number of ocelots at under 250, but it can be fewer than 100 at this time.
“If it was 100, now we have 99. And there are many hunters out there and hunters do kill them on sight because they believe by removing the ocelot they will get more agouti, although that is erroneous,” he said.
A photograph of the animal was posted to social media by Rio Claro resident and former local government councillor Steve Ramlogan.
Ramlogan told the Express: “I was driving in the area at around 10 a.m. and I saw this strange thing on the road. I slowed down and noticed it was an ocelot.
“I have seen this animal once before in Guayaguayare. It was bleeding, and I realised it was dead. I took a photo and posted it, hoping conservationists would see and respond.”