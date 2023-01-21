After submitting a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Ministry of Education, another parent has learned the placement of her child in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination.
Former Avocat Vedic Primary School pupil Christopher Akow scored the second-highest mark in the exam.
The ministry communicated this to his parents in a letter earlier this week.
On Thursday, the mother of first-place performer Anushka Singh told the Express she had filed the FOI request on the advice of her daughter’s school as her daughter had the highest score in the school and in the St George East Education District.
Singh scored a mark of 274.37.
Christopher Akow’s mother, who asked not to be named, said she too was advised to file an FOI request due to her son’s exceptional performance in the exam.
Akow scored a mark of 273.037 and was confirmed as the second-place performer by the ministry.
He now attends his first-choice school, Naparima College, in San Fernando.
Akow’s mother told the Express she did not agree with the new process for finding out SEA rankings.
Previously, the ministry would publicise the list of the top pupils and acknowledge their performance with an award ceremony.
However, the decision to no longer publicise the list was made after a mix-up in the 2020 results, which saw the parents of two pupils threaten the ministry with legal action over the awarding of the President’s Medal (Gold).
Following the controversy, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry would no longer publicise the list of top performers.
She said the practice was meant to inspire children to achieve success, but had resulted in unhealthy competitiveness and pressure being placed on pupils.
Pupils should be recognised
Akow’s mother said she did not like the long process to find out the rankings, and she felt the top performers deserve to know their placements.
“It involves a lot of hard work and when there is such a remarkable accomplishment, it should be acknowledged, and they should be recognised for all the hard work they put in,” she said. “It helps their self-confidence and self-esteem. It motivates them and it also encourages other students to work hard towards this accomplishment.”
She said revealing the ranking would prevent the ministry from being bombarded with FOI requests from parents seeking to find out their children’s ranking every year.
It would also prevent parents from having to wait months to find out, she said.
“I did not expect it to take so long. I filed the request in September last year.”
Nevertheless, she said she was proud of her son’s achievement and grateful for the guidance of his school principal, Nirmala Mayrhoo, and Standard Five teacher, Nesha Birju-Banmally.
She praised the staff of Avocat Vedic Primary School who she said had gone above and beyond to ensure pupils were able to adjust to the online learning environment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said her son was ecstatic to learn of his second-place achievement.
“For him, it is a momentous achievement and he feels elated about his accomplishment. He thanks his parents and Standard Five teacher for motivating him,” Akow’s mother said.