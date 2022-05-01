Justin Ramdhan

A 28-year-old man was killed in an early morning accident along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Freeport, on Sunday.

He was identified as Justin Ramdhan of Claxton Bay.

Police said Ramdhan was heading north along the highway when a rear tyre in his car blew out causing him to lose control at around 7am.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Ramdhan was pronounced dead at his scene.

His mother, Shamila Ramdhan, was inconsolable as her son's body was removed from the vehicle and taken away. She was assisted by several relatives who gathered at the scene.

