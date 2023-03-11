killed

For the second time in less than a week, a woman was killed in a cross-over vehicular crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Judith Farrell-David, 55, an insurance agent of Zircon Avenue, Union Hall in San Fernando, has been identified by police as the fatal crash victim.

A police report said that at around 2.10 a.m. on Saturday Farrell-David was driving a black Nissan Sylphy with passenger Janice Duff-Scott, 50, of Gasparillo.

Farrell-David was proceeding south along the highway when upon reaching approximately 300 meters before the flyover at Freeport a black Toyota Hilux crossed the median and collided with Farrell-David’s vehicle.

Farrell-David’s Nissan Sylphy collided with a utility pole and the Toyota Hilux crash landed on its side.

Farrell-David was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The Toyota Hilux was driven by Jamal Butler, a gardener.

Butler, whose addresses were given as Longdenville and Marac Village in Moruga, sustained injuries.

Duff-Scott also sustained injuries.

She and Butler were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Responding to the scene were Cpl Oliver, W/Cpl Lakhan, W/Cpl Fonsrose, Cpl Mohammed, PCs Thompson, Henry, Ramdass, and McIntosh.

PC Torres of the Freeport Police Station is continuing investigations.

Officers of the Chaguanas Fire Station under the supervision of W/FSO Cardogan responded.

The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary and an autopsy is expected to be done next week.

On Sunday, the mother of three and grandmother of two Zobidah Mohammed, 61, was killed after a cross-over vehicular collision.

The latest incident took the road fatality toll to 16 this year compared to 19 at the same time last year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

Resorting to the vernacular to emphasise his point, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley described as a “pistoratic lie” the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that Government had targeted UNC members for prosecution.

Watchman found dead at workplace

Watchman found dead at workplace

Night watchman Edwin Simon was found dead at his workplace in Balmain, Couva, yesterday morning.

An employee arrived at Universal Projects Ltd around 7.15 a.m. and found Simon, who was also known as Lion, lying face down and motionless in the security booth. His feet were bound and his hands were behind his back. Items in the booth were broken and ransacked.

DPP: I will respond to PM ‘in my time’

DPP: I will respond to PM ‘in my time’

Contacted yesterday for comment on the Prime Minister’s statements, DPP Roger Gaspard said he had heard everything the Prime Minister said at the meeting, but would respond “in my time”.

$40M SPENT ON NEW DPP OFFICE

$40M SPENT ON NEW DPP OFFICE

About 45 million in taxpayers’ dollars has been spent to date on an unoccupied building at the corner of Park and Henry streets, Port of Spain, which is supposed to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The building, which was once occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was retrofitted by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) to the tune of $24 million three years ago.

Recommended for you