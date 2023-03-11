For the second time in less than a week, a woman was killed in a cross-over vehicular crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
Judith Farrell-David, 55, an insurance agent of Zircon Avenue, Union Hall in San Fernando, has been identified by police as the fatal crash victim.
A police report said that at around 2.10 a.m. on Saturday Farrell-David was driving a black Nissan Sylphy with passenger Janice Duff-Scott, 50, of Gasparillo.
Farrell-David was proceeding south along the highway when upon reaching approximately 300 meters before the flyover at Freeport a black Toyota Hilux crossed the median and collided with Farrell-David’s vehicle.
Farrell-David’s Nissan Sylphy collided with a utility pole and the Toyota Hilux crash landed on its side.
Farrell-David was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
The Toyota Hilux was driven by Jamal Butler, a gardener.
Butler, whose addresses were given as Longdenville and Marac Village in Moruga, sustained injuries.
Duff-Scott also sustained injuries.
She and Butler were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Responding to the scene were Cpl Oliver, W/Cpl Lakhan, W/Cpl Fonsrose, Cpl Mohammed, PCs Thompson, Henry, Ramdass, and McIntosh.
PC Torres of the Freeport Police Station is continuing investigations.
Officers of the Chaguanas Fire Station under the supervision of W/FSO Cardogan responded.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary and an autopsy is expected to be done next week.
On Sunday, the mother of three and grandmother of two Zobidah Mohammed, 61, was killed after a cross-over vehicular collision.
The latest incident took the road fatality toll to 16 this year compared to 19 at the same time last year.